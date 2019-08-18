As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Lowered Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Fagan Associates Lifted Position by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 374.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 1,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 26,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,380 shares to 11,848 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

