As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 17,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.11. About 1.20M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 1.40M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares to 43,647 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Management reported 77,600 shares. Georgia-based Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 2.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,075 shares. 21,290 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.47% or 5,507 shares. Arrow Financial Corp accumulated 1.35% or 30,267 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa accumulated 24,822 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Finance Architects Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 475 shares. The California-based Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stifel Corp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.45M shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability holds 4,400 shares. Staley Capital Advisers stated it has 3,669 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.65 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.