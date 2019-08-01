As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $1.66 Million; Claar Advisors Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Raised by $1.90 Million

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $228.27. About 2.11M shares traded or 79.61% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 136,788 shares to 54,554 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

