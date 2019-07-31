As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Rothschild Investment Has Cut Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Holding by $880,880 as Stock Declined

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 148 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524.63 million, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.88. About 628,118 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 33,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $229.15. About 228,743 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by ZUK NIR. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $8.65M was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7,001 shares to 22,608 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Svcs holds 109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Montag A & Associate stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Raymond James Na invested in 1,639 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 16,930 were reported by Synovus Corporation. Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has invested 1.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 3,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 259,726 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 175,800 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 2,617 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 71,400 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Valley National Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10 shares. 14,776 are held by Pennsylvania Tru.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks to Buy That Are Growing Faster Than Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 212.18 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 30,754 shares to 45,899 shares, valued at $1.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Healthcare (IYH) by 290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.