As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Increased Its Stake; Chase Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Valuation Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $155.91. About 423,308 shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 26,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 24,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 85,764 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 951,284 shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 1.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Grimes & reported 4,585 shares stake. Wagner Bowman owns 6,825 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 22,669 are owned by Puzo Michael J. Bessemer Incorporated has 1.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.60M shares. Cutter And Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,729 shares. Financial Architects owns 475 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Blue Cap Inc has 0.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Goelzer Inv Management owns 4,711 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Stewart And Patten Co has 3.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 102,613 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 39,874 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 12.17M shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 2.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,459 shares to 38,133 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,819 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Strong Growth Stocks That Goldman Sachs Says Look Cheap – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Thriving, With All Units Contributing To Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.