As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; General Mills (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Tnb Financial Raised Its Position

Tnb Financial increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 147,007 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 126,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.58 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 18,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 29,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 10,282 shares. Rockland has 0.68% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 123,293 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department reported 10,655 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 150,708 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.04% or 6,215 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.47% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 813,883 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. First Allied Advisory accumulated 41,765 shares. Bollard Group Lc holds 8,889 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,716 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd owns 18,715 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 1.4% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 147,007 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 104,102 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,419 shares to 131,894 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 56,680 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 1.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 30,939 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett Incorporated has invested 1.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 4,859 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 1.92% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 22,307 shares. 53,879 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. 72,600 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt Inc. 5,712 are held by Blue Financial Cap. Choate Investment Advsr invested in 33,816 shares. First City Capital Mngmt holds 4.24% or 30,737 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 1.45M shares. Cls Investments Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hilton Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,472 shares. Samlyn Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 183,225 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 221,950 shares to 442,400 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).