As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lowered Position; First American Bank Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Has Increased by $397,986 as Stock Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, down from 36,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.6. About 2.45M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

First American Bank increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 19,536 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 17,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 372,755 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.58 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,325 shares to 13,526 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs by 26,046 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Beacon by 52,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,527 shares, and cut its stake in United Health Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).