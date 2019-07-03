As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Group Decreased by $1.14 Million Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.57 Million

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 8,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99M, down from 139,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 30,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares to 37,162 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel owns 1,400 shares. Allstate stated it has 361,614 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,556 shares. Piedmont Advisors has invested 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 306,883 shares. 160,800 were reported by Bridgeway. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 1.54M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 415,913 are owned by Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Fairfield Bush stated it has 56,122 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 113,322 shares. Investec Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Utd Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 10.42% stake. Moreover, Gabalex Management Ltd Liability Com has 8.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 150,000 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,954 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Co has 3.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Ulysses Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Accuvest Global Advisors holds 5,416 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 17,284 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 2.21 million shares. Assetmark has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pitcairn has 11,633 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% or 2,616 shares. 102,831 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 250,752 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). North Amer Management Corporation holds 7,625 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 115,494 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4.20 million shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,911 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,335 shares to 4,237 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust (FMB) by 22,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

