As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Evercore Wealth Management Lifted Position; Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Upped Holding

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 12,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.40M, up from 406,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 965,836 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 40,079 shares. Northern has 674,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 139,986 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 283,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic stated it has 103,005 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 56,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 38,844 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 494,299 shares. Meeder Asset owns 515 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Amer Grp Inc has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Citigroup owns 17,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 0.19% or 1.14M shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 32,955 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 31,900 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,747 shares to 221,291 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,550 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

