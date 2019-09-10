As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted by $11.08 Million Its Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Position in Associated Banc (ASB) Lifted as Shares Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 227,274 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 57,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 469,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.18M, up from 411,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $231. About 1.26 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,771 shares. Bluefin Trading holds 13,400 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Markston Int holds 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 50,478 shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 0.51% or 22.34 million shares. 31,150 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Beech Hill Advsrs has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 8,545 shares. 30,737 were accumulated by First City Cap Mngmt. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Incorporated holds 63 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru Company reported 43,118 shares. Smith Salley Associates owns 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,470 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). American Natl Registered Advisor holds 12,228 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 43,998 shares to 152,643 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 120,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 144,100 shares. Blair William & Il has 9,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 14,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.02% or 213,929 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 353,376 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 3.40 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com reported 8,406 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 197,203 shares. Annex Advisory Serv, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,348 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 34,800 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 460,108 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% or 1,122 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15,150 shares to 17,050 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,108 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).