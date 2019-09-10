As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Chartist Boosted Holding by $17.85 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered by $438,840 Its Holding

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $232.39. About 2.23M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $168.3. About 2.15 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CARB CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv holds 0.08% or 1,222 shares in its portfolio. 6,638 were reported by Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc. Burke Herbert Financial Bank has 5,957 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Carderock Capital invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boston Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,134 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 12,341 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 1,247 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 1,180 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Llc reported 4,649 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oakworth Incorporated reported 8,443 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Co holds 17,345 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 23,148 shares. Moon Limited Liability holds 1,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.03 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI) by 282 shares to 10,836 shares, valued at $813.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,117 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO).