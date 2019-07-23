As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Cadinha & Co Upped Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Lifted Holding

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 12,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 83,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $213.08. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 19,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,014 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.17M, up from 389,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 5.56 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

