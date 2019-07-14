As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut by $367,866 Its Position; Moody’s (MCO) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 26,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades A2a S.P.A.’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying Rating To Dalton, Ga’s $50m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Talcott’s Ratings For Downgrade; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Kunlun Energy’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 31/05/2018 – EPP N.V. OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues to Have Stable Outlook for Lion Gate; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Paper And Forest Products Industry Rating Methodology; 09/04/2018 – UK asset management rule changes credit negative for active managers- Moody’s; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Aa3 To Aitkin County, Mn’s Go Bonds

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83M for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank Tru owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,355 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.57% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,200 shares. Capital Intll has invested 0.39% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 1,790 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin accumulated 1.2% or 29,980 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel reported 265,475 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company accumulated 1,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,214 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 3,040 shares. Baskin Serv has 3.15% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 93,703 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp stated it has 155,575 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Company owns 84,021 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd reported 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 300,526 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. 189,115 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Miller Howard Invests New York holds 1.33% or 250,761 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Horan Capital Management has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Street accumulated 0.79% or 52.91 million shares. 2.06 million were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 230,592 shares. Shaker Invests Llc Oh reported 6,684 shares stake. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability accumulated 67,752 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Moreover, Security Bankshares Of So Dak has 1.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,130 shares. Utd Capital Advisers owns 0.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 469,511 shares. 10,360 were accumulated by Compton Mgmt Ri. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc owns 39,298 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,280 shares to 90,714 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.