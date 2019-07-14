As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Washington Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $449,670; Maltese Capital Management Raised Its First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Stake by $1.55 Million

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06 million, down from 140,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 353,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 13,279 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 79,349 shares to 83,232 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Mngmt Ca holds 2.28% or 28,310 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 62,946 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Co has 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 32,608 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Legacy Cap Inc stated it has 4,730 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Incorporated owns 1,865 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weatherstone Cap stated it has 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dupont owns 175,285 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advisors stated it has 1,434 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com Ny reported 1.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 121,300 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Metropolitan Life Comm Ny invested in 7,583 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 6,550 shares. Pnc Serv Gru stated it has 565 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 64,355 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 77,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Fj Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). State Street invested in 0% or 241,821 shares. 33,370 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 7,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Com Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) for 21,000 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Non Voting by 68,000 shares to 45,113 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 229,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,595 shares, and cut its stake in Bank First Natl Corp (BFNC).