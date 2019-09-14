As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Raised Its Stake by $2.12 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Camarda Financial Advisors Has Upped by $1.46 Million Its Stake

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 186.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 10,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 5,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,039 shares. 182,466 are owned by Westwood Mgmt Corp Il. Sageworth Comm has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 100 shares. Smead Cap Mngmt holds 432,344 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Trust Retail Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 3,956 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,288 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,813 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt accumulated 19,621 shares. Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 923 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has 0.65% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 0.4% or 12,738 shares. 61,830 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Invs. Cim Mangement reported 5,426 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Ltd has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 7,309 shares. Victory Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 161,801 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru reported 51,335 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.21% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bancshares Of America De holds 0.1% or 13.82 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 2.04M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn has 97,390 shares. Capwealth Advisors Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 318,203 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 598,403 shares stake. First Mercantile has 1,365 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Petrus Com Lta, Texas-based fund reported 307,658 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 7,538 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability accumulated 292,494 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 25,942 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $50.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,800 shares to 67,609 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,653 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.