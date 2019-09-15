As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Interocean Capital Cut Its Holding; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $1.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 11,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 14,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 487,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.24 million, down from 496,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet Bancshares And Limited invested in 3,850 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Villere St Denis J And reported 1,450 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Llc owns 48,596 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 1,313 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 18,414 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Drexel Morgan And invested in 0.6% or 3,715 shares. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 2.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howe Rusling holds 0.12% or 3,331 shares in its portfolio. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,256 shares. Madrona Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Interocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,551 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,028 shares to 306,986 shares, valued at $89.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 9,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: What’s Behind the Dow’s 2019 Rise? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,700 shares to 7,121 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 20,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.