As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.14 Million; Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 59,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 65,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Timessquare Capital Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 36,605 shares. Weik Capital holds 1.4% or 14,980 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 4,400 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 228,127 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 27,416 shares. Ci Inc reported 460,605 shares. 1,763 were accumulated by Fragasso. Staley Cap Advisers owns 3,669 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 395,771 shares. Tradition Mgmt Llc stated it has 9,389 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il accumulated 82,543 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Spc Financial holds 0.52% or 12,590 shares. Cincinnati stated it has 362,554 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 22,850 shares to 49,835 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset accumulated 0.91% or 4,281 shares. 654,998 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. 150,000 were accumulated by Southpoint Cap L P. Indiana Tru & Invest Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,365 shares. Oakworth Cap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Eck Associate reported 0.02% stake. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,143 shares. Lincoln stated it has 8,461 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 332,615 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office holds 1.22% or 8,715 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,444 were reported by Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd. Shoker Counsel Inc reported 1.46% stake. Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.