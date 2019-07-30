As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, First Mercantile Trust Co Has Cut Its Position by $741,271; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Holder Ims Capital Management Cut Holding by $546,460

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 82.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 3,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 4,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.6. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 307 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 1,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1900.49. About 2.41 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 12,470 shares to 12,600 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.61 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.78 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

