As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Bradley Foster & Sargent Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 3,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 13,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88B, up from 9,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 166,715 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67M, down from 178,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71M shares traded or 351.53% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Natl Bank Dept invested in 0.08% or 3,150 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt stated it has 7,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management And Research, Virginia-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 8,563 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lpl Finance holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 78,753 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management Com has 503,330 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. & Mngmt Company accumulated 11,188 shares. Sterling Cap Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,170 shares. 4,197 were accumulated by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cambridge Co owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,000 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Com reported 36,818 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 5,500 shares to 29,290 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 36,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

