As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Baxter Bros Has Upped Holding by $1.26 Million; Monroe Bank & Trust Trimmed Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $300,656

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, up from 13,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 3.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 200,152 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Athena Cap Advisors Llc has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 128,236 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 3,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4.50 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 2.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moneta Inv Lc holds 14,994 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 30,754 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Communications holds 0.02% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Co Ltd Liability Com has 57,537 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Eidelman Virant stated it has 1,080 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 1.05% or 86,198 shares. Moreover, Finance Advisory Service has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 187,029 shares to 184,371 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,021 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

