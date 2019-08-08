As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Decreased by $351,058 Its Holding; As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Value Declined, Eaton Vance Management Has Upped by $31.98 Million Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.07. About 937,559 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 215.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 394,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 578,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.24M, up from 183,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.18. About 654,309 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.08 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

