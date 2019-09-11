As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Position by $307,510; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.35 Million

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 213,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.94M, down from 214,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $231.88. About 447,554 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 1.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73,325 shares to 312,908 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,696 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 23.00 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 18,333 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Suntrust Banks owns 1.05M shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Midas has invested 1.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Qvt LP stated it has 29,826 shares. Fundx Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ativo Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Murphy Inc reported 53,588 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 49,384 shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt holds 21,918 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,154 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 8,867 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.01 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 3,652 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners holds 6,356 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cullen Capital Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 626,660 shares. West Family Invests Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 351,325 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keystone Fincl Planning holds 84,800 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 105,417 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Ser invested in 1.86% or 52,276 shares. 95,389 are held by Farmers Commercial Bank. Weybosset Research & Limited Liability stated it has 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Retail Bank Of Newtown has invested 1.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,425 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 88,079 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co has 2.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

