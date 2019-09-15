As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $643,563; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Its Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Stake by $3.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 324,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51M, down from 327,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Lowe's Cos (LOW) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag analyzed 31,030 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 56,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 87,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Lowe's Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC" on August 27, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa has 0.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,829 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 802,801 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,935 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hodges Mngmt holds 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 25,130 shares. Leisure holds 0.9% or 10,078 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 9,557 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 409,472 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 20,172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fairfield Bush And reported 3.35% stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,577 shares. Seabridge Ltd Com invested in 1.46% or 43,435 shares. Dana has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry by 25,125 shares to 299,275 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Company holds 0.58% or 6,520 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 1.71% or 110,220 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Group Inc invested in 0.12% or 1,606 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 3,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Affinity Inv Advsr, California-based fund reported 37,464 shares. Blue Capital Incorporated has 5,822 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rockland Tru reported 2.06% stake. Madrona Financial Services Ltd owns 1,505 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 4.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La accumulated 25,726 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Aristotle Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.05M shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.