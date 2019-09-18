As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Raised Position; Winfield Associates Has Upped Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake by $450,300

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42 million shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 4,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875.02 million, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,414 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 233,602 shares. First Manhattan owns 194 shares. Paloma Prtnrs reported 67,697 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 29 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc Inc reported 29,383 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.65% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mariner Llc reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Riverhead Cap Management Lc has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc reported 10,598 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia accumulated 52,280 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 4,650 shares. Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 724,159 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 3.58M shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,278 shares to 493,132 shares, valued at $73.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.