As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut by $3.47 Million Its Holding; Cooper Cos (COO) Stake Maintained by Veritas Asset Management Llp

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 18,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 36,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 429,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 981,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.63M, up from 551,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $302.84. About 288,570 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group Inc has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Avalon Advisors Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 76,218 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co reported 338 shares. State Street owns 52.91 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak accumulated 5,130 shares. 39,428 are held by First American State Bank. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Liability owns 6,400 shares. Cap Interest Ca reported 6,145 shares. Moreover, Stonehearth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 0.42% or 265,887 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Lc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bryn Mawr Tru Communication accumulated 53,879 shares. Park Corporation Oh invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 284,152 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited accumulated 280 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt owns 1,285 shares. Torray Llc holds 79,669 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Com reported 700 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 412,130 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt accumulated 9,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 56,276 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 93,330 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,082 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 0.52% or 6,058 shares.