As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $695,622; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Valuation Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 31,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 1.23M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 1.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory accumulated 5,601 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc owns 304 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ally Financial Inc has 20,000 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability stated it has 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 371,521 shares. Zeke Lc stated it has 20,161 shares. First American National Bank holds 39,428 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Jacobs Ca holds 1.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 49,380 shares. Family Management Corporation holds 2.04% or 24,666 shares in its portfolio. 319,080 are held by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 17,284 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 705,756 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc has 1,050 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic holds 33,143 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.22 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15,163 shares to 21,759 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt accumulated 36,229 shares or 0.29% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 5.25% or 8.28 million shares. Holderness Invs accumulated 12,149 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 9,143 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,338 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,110 were reported by Chatham Cap Group Inc. 39,760 are owned by Garland Cap. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma accumulated 23,230 shares. Cv Starr & Co Trust has invested 2.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jcic Asset invested in 275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invest Limited Liability Com reported 31,905 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Serv holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,207 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

