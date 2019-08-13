As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holder Blair William & Company Lowered Position by $432,896 as Stock Price Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 3.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 3,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,047 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 17,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.72. About 1.95M shares traded or 109.71% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP)

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Pull From the Bear Market Bargain Bin – Investorplace.com” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameriprise’s Asset Management Business Is Also Under Siege – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Passive investing movement gained steam last year – Morningstar – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameriprise Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,419 shares to 66,325 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Amer Assets Limited Company has 20,590 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group accumulated 211,051 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3,280 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corp reported 3,330 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Community Bank Na accumulated 0.01% or 514 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors has 93 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank reported 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc invested in 0.06% or 90,106 shares. Company Of Vermont invested in 3,055 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company accumulated 24 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 1.01M shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 59 shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $518.26 million for 8.13 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.