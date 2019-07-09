As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; High Pointe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $310,730 as Share Price Rose

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $208.02. About 1.14M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 188,759 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Canandaigua State Bank, New York-based fund reported 15,217 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 145,914 were accumulated by Bridges Mngmt Inc. Matrix Asset Advsr has invested 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Proshare Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 344,532 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 1.59M shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 1.92% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 0.71% or 663,620 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 7,818 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 824 shares. 13,300 were reported by Tirschwell And Loewy. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 962,577 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 3,180 shares to 9,480 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department reported 1,165 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,231 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,954 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1.04 million shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baldwin Invest Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.33 million shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 1,077 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 28,965 shares. Kistler has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 207,891 were accumulated by Cambridge Tru. D L Carlson Gp accumulated 0.69% or 12,284 shares. Plancorp Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Atlantic Union Retail Bank owns 4,154 shares. Leavell Investment Management invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.71 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.