As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Increased Position by $730,193; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 3,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 62,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07 million shares traded or 171.10% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 7.42M shares traded or 275.46% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 187,419 shares to 381,192 shares, valued at $63.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Com Va stated it has 27,750 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cahill Fincl Advsrs Inc reported 7,756 shares. 4,639 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assocs has invested 0.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 134,992 shares. North Star invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Family Firm owns 2,787 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 14,955 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Zebra Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% or 1,989 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Essex Financial Services Inc holds 14,993 shares. Yhb Inv Inc accumulated 1.46% or 48,486 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 0.91% or 27,373 shares in its portfolio. 28,164 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap Gp Inc holds 15,185 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. National Asset invested in 0.09% or 3,920 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 30,911 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,710 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 53,459 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 3,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,473 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,535 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 8,825 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baker Avenue Asset LP has 0.39% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 27,007 shares. Asset One Company Limited holds 0.08% or 79,580 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 786,594 shares. Crestwood Limited Liability Com accumulated 103,164 shares or 1.3% of the stock.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

