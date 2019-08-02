As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Harvey Capital Management Increased by $1.37 Million Its Position; Citigroup Has Decreased Its Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by $5.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 48.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 68,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.59% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 3.70M shares traded or 127.85% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,816 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 0.11% or 8,666 shares. Spc Fincl reported 12,590 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh reported 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability owns 23,823 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt reported 77,600 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.68% or 39,998 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.36% or 5,148 shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.54 million shares. Clarkston Prns Llc has 2,893 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 0.05% or 824 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth has invested 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bamco invested in 0.06% or 69,128 shares. Financial Counselors Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.54% or 128,989 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisory Alpha stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability holds 0% or 15 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 396,327 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reilly Ltd has invested 0.84% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 19,755 shares. Whittier Tru reported 49,407 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Blair William And Il reported 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bluestein R H And reported 207,932 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 1,500 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 82,319 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 149,947 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 26,463 shares to 60,812 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 598,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).