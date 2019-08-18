As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Chartist Has Upped Holding; Pointer Telocation LTD Shs (PNTR) Market Valuation Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 130,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 342,124 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 472,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 2,275 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Materials Select (XLB) by 252 shares to 9,127 shares, valued at $506.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa reported 7,199 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt reported 3,730 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 16,793 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 2,602 were accumulated by Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability. Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 4,730 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 82,335 shares. Raymond James Na holds 1.32% or 119,442 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6.25M shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Csu Producer Resource has 3.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 38,918 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 45,042 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Serv N A accumulated 2,127 shares. Rdl accumulated 2.09% or 15,880 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.39% or 62,858 shares.

Analysts await Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PNTR’s profit will be $1.73 million for 17.38 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Pointer Telocation Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.