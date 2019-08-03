As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Decreased Its Stake by $1.15 Million; American Assets Tr (AAT) Holder Forward Management Cut Holding by $568,125

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 321,520 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 37,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,638 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt LP invested in 75,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 17,695 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 48,577 shares. American Assets reported 76.5% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Cornerstone Inc has 149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 0.07% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 914,512 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability owns 34,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Lp owns 16,496 shares. Qs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Victory Inc invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,180 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 54,118 shares. Amer Gru invested in 0.01% or 29,015 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi Adr 1 Adr Represents .5 Ordinary Share Of Depositary (NYSE:SNY) by 8,736 shares to 9,236 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 4,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 926,956 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Co stated it has 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 2% or 74,502 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa accumulated 24,822 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has 375,467 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Long Island Investors Ltd Co invested in 3.09% or 124,772 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.88% or 7.13 million shares. Conning invested in 217,715 shares. 2,128 are held by Aviance Cap Prns Lc. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 2.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 77,600 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,360 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 93,113 shares.

