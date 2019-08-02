As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Bluespruce Investments LP Lifted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $103.59 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58 million, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 2.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 25.87M shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80 million shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $218.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 208,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

