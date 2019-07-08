As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Barnett & Company Raised by $343,800 Its Position; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Position in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Has Raised by $1.58 Million as Share Price Declined

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.93. About 425,027 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 30,579 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETG) by 77,698 shares to 55,456 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ms India Investment (IIF) by 45,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Ms Asia Pacific (APF).

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares to 125,036 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 22,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC).