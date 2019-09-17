As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Cut Position; Pggm Investments Has Lifted Nucor Com (NUE) Position by $2.92 Million; Stock Value Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 6,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 288,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.00M, down from 295,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $229.07. About 2.19M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NUE) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 53,145 shares as the company's stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.22M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Nucor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 792,078 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 48,472 shares to 48,472 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.73 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 126,788 shares to 401,208 shares, valued at $48.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.