As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Ancora Advisors Has Boosted by $787,111 Its Stake; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06M, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 2.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 4,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 65,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $219.02. About 1.28M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares to 499,658 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,630 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp accumulated 107,392 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Gp reported 301,599 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Credit Cap Investments Lc accumulated 2.69% or 21,200 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation holds 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 91,235 shares. Scholtz And Com Lc accumulated 86,009 shares or 6.76% of the stock. 224,661 are owned by Stewart And Patten Communication Lc. Holt Advisors Limited Dba Holt Partners Lp holds 2,402 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California-based Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.01 million shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has 24.46M shares for 9.15% of their portfolio. Allen Holding New York has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 44,706 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Moreover, Compton Cap Management Ri has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 60,100 were accumulated by Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc reported 3.88% stake. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 104,555 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa invested in 0.14% or 5,240 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.48% or 15.96 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,987 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 271,041 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Winfield Associate invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 12.17M shares stake. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen has 234,761 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Df Dent And Co reported 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westover Limited Liability Co invested in 14,420 shares. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 10,229 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 144,713 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS) by 125,323 shares to 139,115 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 17,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,204 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

