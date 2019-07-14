As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, American National Insurance Company Decreased Stake; Iberiabank (IBKC) Share Price Rose While Jacobs Asset Management Increased by $887,500 Its Position

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 268,253 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, down from 189,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Iberiabank (IBKC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United States Cellular Corporation (USM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBERIABANK (IBKC) Rewards Shareholders With 5% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank moving its Greensboro headquarters to Westover Terrace – Triad Business Journal” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Iberiabank (IBKC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 7 insider sales for $27,609 activity. Shares for $381,198 were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II. MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR sold $77,546 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Maples Ricky E bought $75,250. KOERNER JOHN E III also bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Tuesday, May 28. 7,000 IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares with value of $518,042 were sold by Restel Anthony J.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “China Is Short-Term Trouble for Walmart Stock, but Itâ€™s a Great Name to Hold – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management (NYSE:HD) – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “S&P 500 Earnings Expectations As Low As 2016 – Let’s Compare The Periods – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

