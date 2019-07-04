As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Increased Stake; As Valmont Industries (VMI) Market Value Declined, Qv Investors Upped Position by $5.36 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 67.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 12,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 18,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.42. About 59,656 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 9,764 shares to 4,988 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 23,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline reported 30,321 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Bancorp has 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 19,440 shares. Guardian Life Co Of America accumulated 3,257 shares. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa reported 7,199 shares. Kirr Marbach Limited Liability In reported 1,166 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 11,006 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,712 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc owns 1,248 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated invested in 705,756 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability has 0.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,818 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corp reported 118,804 shares. Hamel Associates Inc has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Camarda Fincl Advsr owns 4,504 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 4.71M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 5,503 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 224,389 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 10,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 0.01% or 6,903 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,420 shares. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 27 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) or 1,350 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 35,261 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Rice Hall James Associates Lc stated it has 18,893 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System holds 55,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.14% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 133,784 shares.