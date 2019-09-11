As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Srs Investment Management Maintains Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 13,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $287.99. About 12.32M shares traded or 74.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 3.96 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company has 926 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 1,478 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 1,308 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crossvault Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,318 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 42,156 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0% or 1,005 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,869 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,403 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Btc Capital Mngmt invested in 787 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 55 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 13,804 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 287,146 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 2.57 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 5,775 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Co has 1.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca invested in 1,578 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,583 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 73,478 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru has 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.96% or 217,380 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,160 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 344,532 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.64% or 89,278 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 37,854 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 1.23% or 22,883 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Llc has 3,154 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 5,731 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select (XLF) by 13,340 shares to 198,328 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Select.