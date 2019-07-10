As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Umb Bank N A Has Cut Position by $700,206; Wills Financial Group Raised Markel (MKL) Holding by $2.26 Million; Share Price Rose

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 205.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,378 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 1,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $16.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1122.27. About 47,689 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72 million, down from 226,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.15 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 139,632 shares to 325,891 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $122,140 activity. 100 shares were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A, worth $105,535. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.