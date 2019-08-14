As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $351,058; Denny’s (DENN) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $908,172 as Shares Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (DENN) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 299,735 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, up from 249,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Denny’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 358,494 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $201.91. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) invested in 10,433 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 34,219 shares. Fruth Invest Management accumulated 22,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 23,142 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 17,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 91,450 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 665 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 2.64M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 17,855 were accumulated by Menta Capital Lc. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 61,686 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 52,493 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Llc stated it has 47,896 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 43,135 shares to 45,629 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evo Payments Inc Class A by 291,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,619 shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Denny’s Corp At $17.50, Earn 13.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dennyâ€™s Corporation (DENN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Denny’s (DENN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has 75,673 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 4.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fred Alger Management holds 1.01% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Service owns 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,454 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 23,371 shares. 1,944 were accumulated by First Western Cap. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Yorktown Mgmt Research Com reported 11,000 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation owns 10,189 shares. Stewart Patten Comm Lc reported 102,613 shares stake. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability accumulated 5.91% or 878,517 shares. Indiana Trust invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markston Limited Liability Corp reported 50,478 shares. Sabal reported 2.56% stake.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB) by 19,929 shares to 210,969 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Select.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be ‘Petering Out’ – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.34 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.