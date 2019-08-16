As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sigma Planning Decreased by $696,386 Its Position; As Fnb Pa (FNB) Share Value Rose, Wbi Investments Has Increased Holding

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 36,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 40,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 130,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 90,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 1.55M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 142,219 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Connable Office holds 13,738 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 37,210 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 1,762 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Inc holds 161,273 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 191,808 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.1% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 181,400 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Fagan Assoc holds 0.13% or 28,690 shares. John G Ullman And invested 0.05% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 94,950 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 5,021 shares. Ls Invest Llc owns 17,536 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297 worth of stock or 300 shares. $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by MOTLEY DAVID L on Friday, August 9. 2,000 shares valued at $22,140 were bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 77,758 shares to 77,830 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) by 357,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,077 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,524 shares to 18,492 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,355 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.