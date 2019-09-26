As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Quadrant Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Market Value Rose While Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Its Holding

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 20,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229.69. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 214,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 478,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.40M, up from 264,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $141.84. About 391,207 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc. by 660,729 shares to 130,347 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 404,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,436 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ruggie Group owns 1,042 shares. Blackrock invested in 29.09 million shares. Checchi Capital Advisers invested in 4,334 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 283,100 shares. Synovus Financial has 4,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2.89 million shares. Natl Invest Ser Wi reported 11,081 shares. Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Prns Group Inc Ag holds 307,717 shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. Muzinich & owns 1,391 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has 12,421 shares. Rare Infra Limited holds 5.96% or 638,487 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank invested in 0.92% or 52,433 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsr owns 179,523 shares. 23,106 are held by Miracle Mile Ltd Liability. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd holds 1.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 39,393 shares. Palisade Asset Lc owns 75,699 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 66,847 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Lc Delaware holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 80,908 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 217,685 shares. Ww Invsts holds 2.86% or 58.72 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,663 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Llc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,596 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,485 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 350,171 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).