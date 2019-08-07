As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Heritage Investors Management Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Trimmed by $662,532

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 17,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 15,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $207.27. About 2.61M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 61,161 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, down from 64,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $179.21. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,900 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 442,338 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.69% or 17,375 shares. 590,235 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.14% or 5,240 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 13,104 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 63,949 shares. Fincl Consulate reported 1,072 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,104 shares. Hills Bankshares & Tru reported 2.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Asset Mngmt has 85,764 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 1,948 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 1,881 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Chopped CSX Outlook Weighs on All Railroad Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 27,282 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Washington-based Washington Tru Bancshares has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 32,401 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,191 shares. Haverford accumulated 17,375 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.59% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natl Pension Ser stated it has 322,336 shares. 8,165 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 3,808 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burns J W Com, a New York-based fund reported 32,590 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 1,132 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,910 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 10,804 shares or 0.09% of the stock.