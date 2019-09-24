As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lifted by $992,151 Its Position; Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holder Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $9.02 Million

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 128,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.75 million, up from 123,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 1.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 93,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 4.16 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399.97 million, down from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 313,159 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 29/03/2018 – Emblem Signs Key Supplier Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart; 18/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 12.35 Points (0.17%); 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 25/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 5.15 Points (0.07%); 24/04/2018 – BUFF/GIS DEAL CLOSE LISTED ON UPDATED NASDAQ NOTE ON WEBSITE; 22/05/2018 – Alternet Systems Lithium IP Joins Defense Innovation Contracting & Finance Summit; 04/04/2018 – MIAX Exchange Group Reports March 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Files Petitions with USPTO to lnvalidate Seven Nasdaq Patents; 09/04/2018 – Tanager Energy Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed Financing; 17/04/2018 – Dr. Richard W. Hudspeth Joins Carolina Complete Health Networks’ Board of Directors

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 15 by 254,634 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $273.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11,862 shares to 156,182 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,566 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).