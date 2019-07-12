As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake; Sasco Capital Has Lifted Kroger Co (KR) Position by $4.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.31. About 1.90M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 2.77M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 22,208 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 34,805 are held by Naples Glob Advsr Llc. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 12.73M shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 406 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication accumulated 1.62% or 9.54 million shares. Burney stated it has 0.47% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hexavest reported 1.46 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 10,013 shares. Van Eck Associates invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hartford Investment Co holds 0.09% or 124,280 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.