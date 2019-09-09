As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Interocean Capital Increased by $2.03 Million Its Stake; Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Stake by $22.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 15.84M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.15M, down from 17.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 4.44 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 14,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $231.17. About 1.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Allsquare Wealth Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Salem Cap Mgmt has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,050 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 30,023 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Associates has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cacti Asset Mgmt has 100 shares. Iron Ltd Liability Co owns 1,287 shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trust Invest has 1.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Symphony Asset Lc holds 3,973 shares. Grassi Invest holds 1.09% or 38,229 shares. Mitchell Mgmt owns 12,826 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. 1,336 are held by Amarillo Bank & Trust. Howard Management has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,343 shares to 621,793 shares, valued at $31.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,252 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HanesBrands Announces Webcast of Management Remarks at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hanes Is Riding the Retro Wave and Set to Make A Comeback In 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $188.93 million for 6.80 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 393,096 shares to 8.75 million shares, valued at $584.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 73,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management owns 238,952 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Asset One holds 0.02% or 241,121 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv invested in 29,552 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 32,872 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Grimes owns 12,770 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,920 shares. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,786 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc reported 10,172 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 18,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martin And Company Tn invested in 1.32% or 245,351 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.26% or 41,131 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 126,059 shares.