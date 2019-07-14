As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased Position; Alliancebernstein LP Lifted Its Holding in United Bancshares Ohio (UBOH) by $443,555 as Share Value Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 19,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84 million, down from 180,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in United Bancshares Inc Ohio (UBOH) by 70.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 19,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,623 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 27,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in United Bancshares Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 2,068 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) has risen 0.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 46,399 were accumulated by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Mariner Ltd Com accumulated 234,979 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 220,440 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 2.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Washington Trust Com invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 163,743 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa. Fayez Sarofim And Com stated it has 143,047 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,085 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.56% or 36,279 shares in its portfolio. Smead Mgmt invested 4.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Ca Muni Income Fd Akp (AKP) by 200,711 shares to 285,533 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 36,300 shares to 590,650 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 60,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,309 shares, and cut its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

