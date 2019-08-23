As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Position; At&T Com (T) Stock Price Rose While Stralem & Co Increased by $360,065 Its Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 124,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, down from 130,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.88. About 3.89M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 11,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 238,590 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 226,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 21.41M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent holds 1.04% or 317,171 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.57% or 4.58 million shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 164,000 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Cohen Steers Incorporated accumulated 192,494 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.55M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Affinity holds 393,556 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc invested in 61,527 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 12,360 were reported by Professional Advisory Svcs. Motco has 0.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 151,780 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 38,983 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 45,893 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,785 shares to 59,147 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,035 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc Shs.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.