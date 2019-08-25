As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Holder Cadence Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Valicenti Advisory Services Boosted Position in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.67M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 27,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 3,317 shares. 397,058 are held by Adage Capital Partners Grp Incorporated Ltd Company. Ironwood Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 320 shares. Martin & Communication Tn invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 157,705 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 2,900 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ulysses Mgmt Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs, Colorado-based fund reported 554 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 13,994 shares. Nordea Ab reported 2.93M shares stake. Thompson Mgmt Inc invested 0.7% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Colony Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,748 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Kentucky Retirement System Fund owns 6,529 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,825 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) CEO Craig Menear on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10,651 shares to 26,218 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 209,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).